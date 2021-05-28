Richie Incognito’s First Thoughts on Alex Leatherwood

The start of voluntary OTAs this week also means a first look at the new guys in town.

The 2021 Draft picks are impressing the returning Silver and Black players.

One major storyline players, coaches, and fans alike will keep an eye out on is offensive tackle, Alex Leatherwood.

It looks like he’s made a good impression, as veteran guard Richie Incognito gives his first thoughts on the rookie.

"(Leatherwood’s) a big body; he comes from the storied program at Alabama,” Incognito said via Raiders.com.

“He's done a ton a winning, a couple of National Championships under his belt – he's quiet, he's a hard worker, he's picking up on what Coach (Tom) Cable is laying down, and I expect him to have a big year."

The big thing to note here is Incognito saying, “I expect him to have a big year.”

The expectation is already set for the first-round draft pick.

The 6-5, 312-pound Leatherwood came off of a stellar end to his college career with the Crimson Tide.

He was selected as a unanimous first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honoree by both the Associated Press and SEC coaches.

Leatherwood was also co-recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy alongside teammate Landon Dickerson.

As for his actual play on the field, Leatherwood played an impressive 832 snaps last season. He allowed only two sacks and missed only three assignments. Leatherwood only gave up three quarterback hurries and four pressures all season.

Leatherwood ended his final college season on a high for Alabama, the same expectation is already set for him in Las Vegas.

Raider Nation, your veteran guard expects him to have a big year.

Keep an eye on Leatherwood this season.

