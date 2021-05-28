Cancel
Apparel

My Style: Slinky Bodycon Mini Dress

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlay it in slinky and dial up the sass to 100 in a Nude Padded Shoulder Slinky Bodycon Mini Dress. In a luxe slinky material with long sleeves, shoulder pads in a bodycon fit, this mini dress will look amaze for whatever you have planned. Team with a pair of sparkly heels and a killer clutch for a look that will bang on the ‘gram. I wasn’t going any place just felt like sitting pretty and taking a few shots! I actually did go out for a minute though lol.

www.talkingwithtami.com
#Mini Dress
