My Style: Slinky Bodycon Mini Dress

On my very own wedding day I remember being possessed by the most extraordinary thought: ‘I’ll never have this moment of glory again…. unless I’m lucky enough to become a mother of the bride.’ Such was my mental state of mind as I lived out the most anticipated moment of my life. I knew then and there that it was as much my mother’s day, as it was mine. Just as it is a rite of passage for a father to walk his daughter down the aisle, it is that of the mother’s to claim this triumphant occasion as (partly) her own and thus what she chooses to wear is very telling of how she wishes to both present herself and feel.