My Style: Slinky Bodycon Mini Dress
Slay it in slinky and dial up the sass to 100 in a Nude Padded Shoulder Slinky Bodycon Mini Dress. In a luxe slinky material with long sleeves, shoulder pads in a bodycon fit, this mini dress will look amaze for whatever you have planned. Team with a pair of sparkly heels and a killer clutch for a look that will bang on the ‘gram. I wasn’t going any place just felt like sitting pretty and taking a few shots! I actually did go out for a minute though lol.www.talkingwithtami.com