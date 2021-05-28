Cancel
Morris County, NJ

KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For Morris County Vehicle Theft Suspect

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
Police in Morris County are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a recent motor vehicle theft. Photo Credit: Morristown Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police in Morris County are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a recent motor vehicle theft.

The suspect — pictured above — is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft, which occurred near Lake and Ketch Roads in Morris Township on Wednesday, according to the Morristown Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact MTPD Detective Dombrowski at 973-326-7486.

