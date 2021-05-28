5 Pre-Market Stock Gainers For May 28: VTNR, ITRM, MTEX, AMC, FENC

Here is an overview of 5 of the top stock gainers for May 28 during pre-market and why the stock prices moved. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) – Over 45% Increase. The stock price of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) increased by over 45% pre-market. This is a continuation in momentum from yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Vertex Energy announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the Mobile refinery located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company, and Shell Chemical LP (Shell), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for $75 million. This deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and various closing conditions.