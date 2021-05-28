9 Best Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs (One Can Even Go in the Pool!)

Bring your on-the-go drinking experience into the 21st century with the Vapur Incognito 300 mL flask. It has a uniquely flexible and low-profile design that transports your beverages in a discreet way. And, when you’re all done, simply fold it up and put it in your pocket. Designed in California, this Anti-Bottle—as Vapur calls it—can withstand everyday use and regular cleaning. In fact, this reusable flask is even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. With a durable design, this 300 mL flask consists of BPA-free materials. Furthermore, you can even freeze your beverage with the Vapur Incognito. And it’s easy to fill, too, thanks to the included pourer that easily transfers a beverage from bottle to flask. Finally, choose from midnight blue, teal, and grey color options.