Lifestyle

9 Best Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs (One Can Even Go in the Pool!)

By Tasnia
hip2save.com
 19 days ago

Ready, set, blast into deep relaxation with these zero gravity chairs and receive the maximum level of comfort whenever you need it. They were invented by NASA for a reason! 🚀.

hip2save.com
#Zero Gravity#Rocking Chair#Camping#Gravity Chairs
Lifestyle
NASA
Amazon
InsideHook

Deal: This Portable Camp Chair Is Perfect For Summer (and It’s on Sale)

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Back in the day, I’d choose sitting on a stump for hours before parking my tush in a camp chair. Maybe that’s the outdoor purist in me, but camping chairs were also stiff, unsupportive and downright unbearable. These days, however, camping chairs are finally worthy of our backside. And one of my all-time favorites, the Roo Chair, is currently on sale in time for summer.
Interior Designhomecrux.com

AME Lounge Chair is Inspired by Unusual Forms in Nature

Nature has always been an inspiration for design. It is also a motivation for the AME Lounge Chair conceived by Studio Paolo Ferrari and Hiroko Takeda for Colony’s group show, Pas de Deux. Inspired by the Japanese traditional raincoat Mino made of straw, it is a low back lounge chair featuring fiber strands hanging down its back.
Aerospace & Defensemwrf.com

Space Refrigerator Works in Zero Gravity

A refrigerator prototype developed by Purdue researchers and their partners was evaluated under microgravity conditions on the unique Zero Gravity Corp. aircraft. Providing fresh food for astronauts in space for extended lengths of time has long been a challenge due to the failure of standard refrigeration methods to work under zero-gravity conditions. But researchers at Purdue University, working in collaboration with air compressor and vacuum specialists at Air Squared, Inc. and refrigeration experts at Whirlpool Corp. have prototyped a refrigerator which may provide the capabilities for effective long-term refrigeration in space under zero-gravity conditions (see the figure).
Healththebitbag.com

This zero-gravity massage chair helps reduce stress and anxiety, and relaxes your body for a deep and longer sleep

We all benefit from a good massage. Not only does a relaxing massage help relieve you of stress and pain from a long day at work; it also relaxes your body so that it’s conditioned for a good night’s rest. But what about when you’re too tired to even hit the spa before heading home? Plus, it can be a bit costly to be hitting a salon everyday. Well, this is where a massage chair comes in handy.
Home & Gardenlumberjocks.com

Bunk beds with trundle beds

Just finished building these bunks for a very time sensitive job. I wasn’t keen on the initial design but with some minor tweaks made it work. The designer and home owner wanted the ladder incorporated into the end frames, to save floor space. The beds will be painted and ready for the summer, then I will add Vertical T&G wainscoting to the walls, solid middle panels, and ceilings. Upholstered, head and side panels will also be added. The safety rail will be removed and a custom iron rail will be installed. It was a fun project for the shop and field. You can see I had to jack up the ceiling to install, and the beds are now somewhat structural.
AmazonThe Gadgeteer

Be prepared with this EDC-sized compact survival kit

NEWS – I don’t leave the house that often these days but I regularly think that I should create a survival kit for my EDC because you never know when you might need emergency gear. The S.O.L. Origin Waterproof Survival Tool Kit packs a selection of tools into a small case that can easily fit into your vehicle’s glovebox, your EDC gear bag, etc. The S.O.L. stands for Survive Outdoors Longer. While this kit probably isn’t going to win accolades from hard-core campers and outdoor enthusiasts, I think it might be useful for the everyday Joe or Jane. The S.O.L. features 11 different survival tools.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Svago ZGR Plus SV-395 Zero Gravity Recliner with Heat & Massage

Here is another zero gravity recliner that helps you relax after a long day at work. The Svago ZGR Plus SV-395 Zero Gravity Chair comes with heat and massage settings. It has multiple vibration nodes to treat your body. It has an adjustable headrest angle and extended armrest to keep you comfortable.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Chic Contemporary Lounge Chairs

Industrial Facility—a London-based design studio founded by Sam Hecht and Kim Colin—has really outdone itself with the launch of this contemporary lounge chair. Dubbed the ‘Sling Lounge Chair,’ the striking piece is alluring with its subtle minimalism yet strikingly chic silhouette. The furniture was designed for the Danish furniture company Takt.
Lifestylegadgetify.com

Heart Shaped Tomato Molds

So you would like to grow heart shaped tomatoes? These Tomato Heart Molds have you covered. They are available in 5 sizes. Simply clip them around your tomato in early growth stage, and the rest is easy. Trends: iOS - Cooking - Pets - Spying - Fitness - SmartHome -...
California StatePosted by
Gadget Flow

Vapur Incognito 300 mL flask has a flexible, low-profile design that folds when empty

Bring your on-the-go drinking experience into the 21st century with the Vapur Incognito 300 mL flask. It has a uniquely flexible and low-profile design that transports your beverages in a discreet way. And, when you’re all done, simply fold it up and put it in your pocket. Designed in California, this Anti-Bottle—as Vapur calls it—can withstand everyday use and regular cleaning. In fact, this reusable flask is even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. With a durable design, this 300 mL flask consists of BPA-free materials. Furthermore, you can even freeze your beverage with the Vapur Incognito. And it’s easy to fill, too, thanks to the included pourer that easily transfers a beverage from bottle to flask. Finally, choose from midnight blue, teal, and grey color options.
Lifestylefictionistic.com

Best Outdoor Pool Table You Can Find

When deciding on which outdoor pool table to purchase, you may be wondering features to look for. There are many factors to keep in mind when making your decision and it’s important that you know exactly what your options are before heading out the door to shop. Below are the top pool table types and what each has to offer.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

DIY Brass Candle Sets

Siblings, the DIY candle set company, unveiled its newest product called the Forever brass Vessel. This elegant piece complements any of the Siblings DIY candle sets and makes for a unique and sentimental gift for new homeowners or newlyweds. Its minimal design is suitable for any home decor scheme. This...
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

SONOMA Antigravity Chairs are as low as $40.99 (was $120) now!!!

The Memorial Day sale has some HOT deal at Kohl’s like this SONOMA Goods for Life Antigravity Chair for a great price with new stacking Kohl’s Coupons and Kohl’s Cash!. If you are ready to get some new patio chairs for your outdoor living space, then check out this great deal from Kohl’s! The SONOMA® Goods for Life Antigravity Chair is on sale for $59.99 each, plus you can use the 15% off code, SAVE15 at checkout to drop your price to $50.99!! Plus, you’ll earn $10 Kohl’s cash for spending $50 which drops it to a final $40.99 (was $120)!!! WOOHOO!!! These have to be the most comfortable outdoor chairs out there. It feels like you’re laying on a cloud when it’s leaned all the way back!! I have two of these on our tanning ledge and my oh my…. It is wonderful.
Lifestylemanofmany.com

20 Best Green Dial Watches Money Can (Sometimes) Buy

If this year’s Watches & Wonders was anything to go by, green dial watches are piping hot and they’re only getting hotter. Trust us when we say we’re not complaining. While atypical compared to the standard silhouette, green face watches impart their own unique and striking aesthetic. This is a colour that refuses to conform to our perceptions of modern sleekness, as it conjures a bold and handsome essence with nature-based undertones.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Gravity Always Wins (Red Wine Barrel)

Look: 3.5 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.75. Ok, if you want a wee heavy that has a little influence from the wine barrel, you likely won’t find this as enjoyable as I did. If you want the wine influence more in your face, I think this will work for you.