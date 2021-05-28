“The Images Are A Celebration Of Life”: Emilia Wickstead On Her Inspiring New Portfolio Of Mothers & Children

“Animals are our equals”: that’s the message Stella McCartney wanted to convey through her “Autumn” (pre-fall) photoshoot and nature mockumentary premiering on Vogue, on 14 June. Shot by Mert and Marcus, models are dressed in the collection wearing toy animal heads as they roam around London “rewilding” its streets; a testament to the fact that the brand has been leather and fur-free for 20 years. To put the impact of that commitment into context, the one million-plus vegan Falabella bags that have been sold since the style launched in AW09 would have needed the hides of 400,000 cows if they had been made of leather.