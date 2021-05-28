“The Images Are A Celebration Of Life”: Emilia Wickstead On Her Inspiring New Portfolio Of Mothers & Children
A year after Emilia Wickstead’s study of motherhood, which saw her orchestrate portraits of her friends wearing pre-fall 2020 looks while holding their babies, the London designer returned to the families to capture them once again. British Vogue’s Vanessa Kingori and Sarah Harris stand tall in Wickstead finery – which, it turns out, is remarkably child-proof – with their little ones, while Sabine Getty, Hikari Yokoyama, Alice Naylor-Leyland, Charlotte Santo Domingo and Charlotte Dellal, among others, also pose proudly with their broods.www.vogue.co.uk