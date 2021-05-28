This is the exact lipstick that Rachel Green wore in Friends

During its 10-season run, Friends influenced our lives in many ways, from tips on how not to move a sofa to mastering the art of oonagi. But, perhaps the biggest lesson that the show taught us over the years was how to master late Nineties, early Noughties style.While Monica had great taste in boots and Phoebe satiated our thirst for eccentric ensembles, it was the group’s resident fashion guru, Rachel Green, who had a real knack for grasping the trends of the times.Read more: What the IndyBest team will be buying in The Outnet’s up to 80% off saleWith jobs...