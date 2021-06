Showtime drew almost the same viewership for its main event Saturday night as the premium cable network maintained two weeks earlier. Nielsen Media Research revealed Wednesday that an average of 217,000 viewers watched Nonito Donaire’s fourth-round knockout of Nordine Oubaali. The 38-year-old Donaire dropped the previously undefeated French southpaw three times, twice in the third round and once in the fourth round, before their scheduled 12-round, 118-pound championship match was stopped by referee Jack Reiss at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.