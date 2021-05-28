Cancel
Everatti Pumps 500 All-Electric Horses Into Porsche 911 964 Wide Body

hypebeast.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestomods are all the rage at the moment, especially if they can be fitted with new electric powertrains. With this in mind, Everrati has just announced its latest “signature” piece: a widebody Porsche 911 964 that’s all-electric. Everatti specializes in “the redefining and future-proofing of automotive icons,” and this is...

hypebeast.com
Carsphilkotse.com

There will be a 'cheaper' electric sedan below Porsche Taycan: Report

It’s reportedly going to be called the Cajun. The Porsche Taycan, which was released locally last year, is undoubtedly one of the most desirable high-performance electric cars in the market today. It’s sleek, comfy, agile, and powerful. However, it comes with a hefty price tag. A very cool and highly...
Carshypebeast.com

BMW i4 M50 Is (Almost) an M3 in an All-Electric Disguise

Back in March, we got a closer look at the all-electric BMW i4 and iX, and now the Bavarian automotive company has unveiled the first-ever production BMW i4 in both eDrive40 and M50 specs. While the eDrive40 model is perhaps the one most customers will opt for — as it...
Carsconceptcarz.com

Toyota Debuts All-Electric SUV Concept in U.S.

• Toyota bZ4X BEV Concept includes new AWD system packaged in a sleek SUV design. •Electrified product portfolio to expand to around 70 models globally by 2025, including 15 new BEV's. •Solidifies Toyota's global commitment toward carbon neutrality by 2050. The Toyota bZ4X Concept touched down to make its North...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Volkswagen-Based Ford Electric SUV Could Have Ultra-Wide Screen

Ford's ID.4 is expected to inherit the massive display from the China-only Evos. Ford has vowed to sell only plug-in hybrid and electric passenger vehicles in Europe by mid-2026 and completely abandon the combustion engine in the non-commercial segment on the Old Continent by 2030. To embrace a zero-emissions future, the Blue Oval needs Volkswagen's help, which is why it will be using the MEB platform for an upcoming EV.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

An Affordable Electric Porsche? It Just May Happen

There’s a rumor going around that Porsche is making an affordable electric car. Could it be? The mystery sedan would be like the Porsche Taycan, but smaller. It would also be cheaper and although affordability is relative, it’s a move many Porsche enthusiasts will probably be happy to hear. The unconfirmed Porsche would likely rival the BMW i4 or the Tesla Model 3.
Carstopgear.com

Everrati Signature review: a 500bhp electric Porsche 911

Everrati Signature review: a 500bhp electric Porsche 911. Another 964 lost to restomodding? “Everything we do is reversible,” promises Justin Lunny, the founder of Everrati. Clearly it’s not the first time he’s been asked how contentious it is surrendering a perfectly tidy Porsche 911 to the EV cause. “We’re updating them but we’re not ruining them. If somebody so wishes we allow them to have their engine, package it up and put it in storage or a mancave. But if we achieve what we’ve set out to do, we’ll still make these cars engaging and fun. Though it’s a different experience by definition.” So what am I looking at? The car you see here is the Everrati Signature. Not the company’s first fully electric 911, but the first that’s not a heavily hacked around development car. All (for now) will be based on the 964-generation of 911 from the late Eighties and early Nineties. You can buy a Pure, based on a narrow-bodied 964, or a Signature – like this – with the punchier wide body and with much more customisation available.
CarsRideApart

Dayi Motor Introduces All-New E-Odin Electric Motorcycle

While flagship electric motorcycles such as the Zero SR/F and Harley-Davidson LiveWire hog all the headlines, current electric powertrains might be most effective in entry-level models. Perfect for navigating urban environs, small motorcycles and scooters represent the most feasible electric options. One such example is the Dayi Motor's new E-Odin.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The BMW i4 M50 Is the All-Electric M3 Alternative

BMW has launched a pair of all-electric vehicles, the i4 sedan and its crossover compatriot, the iX. More importantly, there’s a hot i4 coming that will be called the M50. Whether intentionally or not, the Bavarian marque has just created a competitor the their own sports sedan: the M3. The M50 is cheaper and quite possibly faster in a straight line, but whether it can truly compete with enthusiasts remains to be seen.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Fiat Poised To Be All-Electric Automaker By 2030

It was a little over a year ago when Fiat unveiled its new, all-electric 500e. Fiat CEO Olivier François has already confirmed that a hotter electrified Abarth version is in the works, but now we have confirmation that far more electrification will enter Fiat's lineup. In fact, the Italian brand intends to go completely electric before the end of this decade.
Carsmensgear.net

Porsche is already testing prototypes of its upcoming all-electric Macan

The success of the Taycan is paving the way for even more EVs from Porsche. To date, rumours are already circulating about its next electrification project. Those hoping for something capable of seating more than just two folks comfortably are in luck. It seems an all-electric Macan is their next major project. Also, development should already be underway as the carmaker hints at a 2023 arrival.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Fiat Will Become All-Electric by 2030

The announcement of the new all-electric Fiat 500e heralded some other exciting news. In keeping with what has become a bit of a trend in the auto industry, the Italian automaker announced on Friday that it will be going all-electric by 2030. At this point, announcements like this are becoming an industry standard. The trend was first started by Volvo a few years back. It’s an interesting change of pace for the Italian marque and could hint at the future of other Fiat-Chrysler brands like Jeep and Alfa Romeo.
Carsacquiremag.com

Porsche updates the 1919 Globetimer UTC in an all-black finish

Porsche Design is releasing a new version of the 1919 Globetimer UTC with an all-black finish. Inspired by the precision of Porsche's famed double-clutch transmission, the 24 time zones can be adjusted in one hour increments at the press of a button, all while maintaining the current time. The watch features a 42mm case with a black titanium carbide coating that houses the company's in-house Caliber Werk 04.110 movement, which has a 38-hour power reserve. Completing the look is a black leather strap that is made from genuine Porsche leather used in the interior of their cars.
Carsexoticcarlist.com

New All-Electric Rimac Nevera Hypercar

There’s a term used in the Mediterranean called nevera—it’s a type of Coatian flash storm with hard-hitting conditions that flies across the area in just a few hours. Nevera storms strike scary fast, the inspiration for Rimac’s new exotic car for sale. This all-electric machine is putting V-12 engines to shame, challenging everything we know about horsepower to date. This battery-powered beauty cranks out 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 ft lbs of torque—it also crushes the 0-62mph sprint in just 1.92 seconds. With numbers like this, the Nevera is one of the fastest cars on the market to date. Oh, and don’t let the “all-electric” label scare you either. Rimac has created a sports car with stamina—it can drive 340 miles with one single charge.
Carswardsauto.com

BMW Reveals Details of All-Electric Lineup

BMW expands its electric lineup with new gran coupe and sports activity vehicle models, with just enough naming nomenclature to make sure only the truest Bimmer fans understand what's what. The new SAV is the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50, which will wrap together 516 hp, a range of around 300...
CarsFlatSixes

Is Porsche finally going to build an electric Boxster?

Porsche has been threatening to build an all-electric two-seat sports car for years, building electrified Boxster and Cayman prototypes on 987 and 981 platforms, but never quite making it to production. After 25 years of the entry-level mid-engine platform, it’s possible Porsche is about to tear up the script and rewrite it completely for the next generation. Heck, it’s possible that Porsche could even be planning an electric version as a send-off for the current 718-generation. According to Car and Driver, Porsche is currently testing battery-electric 718s with an eye toward releasing an all-electric concept in the near future. If I were a betting man, I’d say something like that would come at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, as surely the ideal market for an electric open-top sports car would be SoCal.
Carsacquiremag.com

Porsche reveals the all-new 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche has revealed the all-new 911 GT3 Touring and for the first time ever, it will be offered with a standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission for the U.S. market. As with the previous Touring Package, the car loses the fixed rear wing for a lower profile look and now has an automatically extending rear spoiler. It is also differentiated by high-gloss anodized aluminum trim strips in silver on the side windows and the front fascia has also been painted to match the exterior color. Additionally, the new 911 GT3 Touring features extended leather upholstery in black and an exterior Touring Package option finishes the tailpipes in Satin Black while the lower front light modules are also dark-tinted.
CarsMotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Macan prototype builds a fun bridge to an electric future

Life is about to get a lot tougher for the Porsche Macan. Introduced in 2013, the Cayenne’s younger brother propelled Porsche to new heights by making the brand accessible to a wider and younger audience. It was the right vehicle at the right time. In the U.S., it outsold the 718 duo, the 911, and the Panamera combined in 2020. Starting in 2023, however, it will face the unenviable challenge of competing for the market’s attention with its intended successor, an EV built on a new platform (called PPE internally) with new technology and a new design.
Carsmotor1.com

Avante Design developing sleek body kits for Porsche Taycan EV

Electric vehicles aren’t known for wild styling as automakers focus on aerodynamic efficiency to maximise their range. However, new entrants like the Porsche Taycan add a dash of design pizzazz to their looks. But it’s not enough for the team at Avante Design, which has new body kits for the electrified saloon that tweaks the car’s styling into something a bit sportier.