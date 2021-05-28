Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Kewanee Baseball Tops Bureau Valley

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConley pitched 6 strong innings, gave up just one run and the Kewanee Boilermakers defeated Bureau Valley 4 to 1. Box score courtesy of Cody Bulter…

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kewanee Boilermakers#Bureau Valley 4 To 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Lakeland tops Hurricanes in baseball playoff, 5-2

The Hayward Hurricanes baseball team finished their 2021 season with a 5-2 loss to the Lakeland Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal playoff at Larry Somerville Field in Hayward Thursday, June 10. The Canes took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Nick Mays reached base on...
Dell Rapids, SDYankton Daily Press

Baseball: Dell Rapids Rallies Past Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dell Rapids scored six runs in the 10th to claim a 13-7 victory over Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Thursday. Isaac Bruns went 3-for-5 with a double for Dakota Valley. Beau Jones doubled and singled. Randy Rosenquist and Jake Pruchniak each had two hits. Jaxon Hennies, Brayden Major, Jackson Strawn and Ethan Anema each had a hit in the effort.
Mcfarland, WIhngnews.com

McFarland Baseball season ends with loss to River Valley

The Spartan baseball season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, with a 2-1 loss to River Valley on Thursday, June 10. McFarland gained an early advantage after scoring a run in the first. River Valley tied the game in the second with a run. Both teams were held scoreless until River Valley drove home the winning run in the seventh inning.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Baseball: Huskies rally to top Bucks in 10 innings

Nebraska-Omaha product Mike Boeve had five hits, three runs and an RBI, and the Duluth Huskies rallied for a 14-12 victory over the Great Plains East-leading Waterloo Bucks in Northwoods League baseball Saturday night before 936 at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa. Ambren Voitik added four hits, two runs and...
Oakland County, MISpinal Column

Lakes Valley Conference Releases All-LVC Baseball Team

The Lakes Valley Conference recently released the 2021 All-Conference Baseball Team. Lakeland, coached by Brad Farquhar posted an impressive 22-2 conference record to 3-repeat as LVC Champions. Lakeland went 34-5-1 overall on the season. Walled Lake Northern (17-3) finished in second place, followed by South Lyon East (15-6), Walled Lake...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Baseball: Brandon Valley Outlasts Yankton 15-14 In Opener

BRANDON — Yankton saw a nine-run comeback spoiled as it fell 15-14 in the opening game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader, Tuesday in Brandon. Due to the length of the first game, the second game was not completed by presstime. Jaxon Haase went 3-for-3 with a home run, a...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

#2 Norsemen top baseball Rams 15-6

Roland-Story was a 15-6 Heart of Iowa Activities Conference high school baseball winner on Monday night over Greene County at Allensworth Field in Jefferson. The Norsemen, ranked number 2 in Class 2A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association, improved to 12-3 overall and 4-2 in the league while the Rams fell to 2-9, 1-6.
Dunlap, IAdbrnews.com

CAM pulls away from Boyer Valley on baseball diamond

Boyer Valley suffered its third consecutive loss on the baseball diamond on Monday night, as CAM plated 10 runs over the final two innings en route to a 14-4 victory at Dunlap. The loss dropped BV to 1-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall. CAM led 4-1 after four...
BaseballArgus Observer Online

Snake River Valley Conference Baseball Player of the Year

In the Snake River Valley Conference, the baseball player that was awarded this honor is Fruitland Sophomore Zane Bidwell, an all-around athlete for the Grizzlies. Bidwell is known as a utility player, which means that he can be moved around, and play in almost any position that is needed to be filled. He mentioned that catcher was his favorite position, in addition to playing third base, shortstop, and being the closing pitcher. Bidwell was titled Co-player of the Year, sharing the title with a senior from Homedale as coach Troy Bidwell stated, “We would like to congratulate Tommy Muir from Homedale, as well, for being co-player of the year. Tommy did a great job and did well all year; he shut a lot of people down and shut a lot of teams down, well deserved,” as well as mentioning, “[Z. Bidwell] is a very competitive young man. He shows up everyday, wants to compete, pushes his teammates, pushes himself, and just loves to work. In this game, you have to really work at it. It’s not something you can just put down the bat and come back out. If he would’ve sat down and done nothing through COVID-19, he wouldn’t have been as successful as he was. He understands what it takes to play this game, and what it will take to reach his goals.”
Norton, MABoston Herald

Norton softball tops Millis, takes Tri-Valley League title

NORTON — With the Tri-Valley League Championship on the line, the Norton softball team didn’t take long to stake their usual claim to the title. The Lancers (15-1) scored seven runs in the first two innings and then sent 10 batters to the plate in the decisive fifth inning to run away with a 15-3 mercy rule victory over Millis on Friday.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Several Brazos Valley baseball players earn All-State honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several baseball players in the Brazos Valley were named to All-State teams announced by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. In Class 5A, College Station pitcher Blake Binderup earned 2nd team honors, and College Station catcher Chanden Scamardo was named to the 3rd team. Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins and Brenham pitcher Jake Kolkhorst were both named to the 3rd team.
BaseballReading Eagle

Oley Valley reaches PIAA Class 3A baseball title game

CENTER VALLEY >> Lucas Myford hadn’t been in the Oley Valley lineup since a preseason scrimmage in March mostly because of a hand injury. The day before the Lynx played Lake-Lehman, Myford learned he would be starting the PIAA Class 3A baseball semifinal. “Coach (Nate Reed) told me Sunday after...
Menifee, CAAntelope Valley Press

Paraclete baseball tops Heritage in quarterfinals

MENIFEE — The No. 2-seeded Paraclete baseball team got some clutch hits when they needed it to back up solid pitching in a 3-0 victory over Heritage in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals on Friday. “Pitching has continued to carry us as it has all year,” Paraclete coach Greg...
Shenango Township, PANew Castle News

Shenango baseball team tops Johnsonburg in extra innings

HOMER CITY — T.K. almost had a huge day. Shenango’s Tyler Kamerer blasted a solo homer to tie Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal and nearly had another to give the Wildcats a potential win late in the game. While Kamerer was robbed of his second long ball, Shenango (22-2) rallied...
Baseballthecapistranodispatch.com

Capistrano Valley Christian Baseball Downed by Arlington in CIF-SS Quarterfinals

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.