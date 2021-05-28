Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Of The Week: The Ninth Anniversary of 'Fall To Grace' by Paloma Faith

By Andrew Lockwood
Contactmusic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the most irresistible and lavish period drama, Fall To Grace has it all; intrigue, suspense, melodrama, theatrics and plenty of broken hearts. Paloma Faith's second album, released on May 28th 2012, is a stunning follow up to her quite spectacular debut album, Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful? In the years between Paloma's first two full length albums Faith drew on a rich seam of inspiration to bring about characterful story telling that would develop into the final 13 songs on the album.

www.contactmusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paloma Faith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Dry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

Kid Tested To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With New Live Album

Local indie rockers Kid Tested, a band that features Scene contributor Shawn Mishak, celebrate their 20th anniversary this week by releasing a full-length live 15-track album featuring songs from all of their studio albums. Kid Tested Live from Cleveland WRUW along with an interview will stream live on WRUW’s YouTube...
MusicKerrang

12 beloved albums celebrating important anniversaries in June 2021

How would you like to feel ancient? Sure, you might think you’re a young, hip and happening go-getter, but nothing makes you feel like Methuselah’s grandad quite like the anniversaries of your favourite albums. What do you mean, blink-182​’s Rock Show is now nearly old enough to drink in America?! And how on earth did Andy Biersack release an album 10 years ago while still having that jawline today? We’re not here to get to the bottom of these questions, but here are a dozen albums celebrating important anniversaries (anything ending in a 5 or 0, natch) this month…
Musicguitar.com

Listen: Muse’s Megalomania remix from anniversary album, Origin Of Symmetry XX Anniversary RemiXX

Muse have released a remix of Megalomania, taken from the band’s forthcoming Origin Of Symmetry XX Anniversary RemiXX album. Set for release on 18 June, the remix album is meant to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UK band’s breakout LP, Origin Of Symmetry. Muse worked with longtime producer Rich Costey on the remix album, opting for a “more open, dynamic and less crushed sound”, the band said in a statement.
The Quietus

Chinabot Announces 4th Anniversary Album And Gig

Chinabot mark four years with a new compilation, and a packed bill at London's Cafe OTO. London-based label and collective Chinabot, dedicated to "chang[ing] the dialogue surrounding Asian music," has shared details of a 4th anniversary compilation album, plus a gig at London's Cafe OTO. The album, Tetra Hysteria Manifesto,...
MusicWBIR

Spice Girls releasing new song to mark 'Wannabe' 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The WKYC video is from June 2019. Look who's back! The Spice Girls, who shot to worldwide fame in the 90s, are releasing a new song to mark the 25th anniversary of the group's debut single "Wannabe." The girl power group have apparently held onto a...
Musicwmagazine.com

Paloma Mami Is The Future of Music

The 21-year-old singer Paloma Rocío Castillo Astorga, known as Paloma Mami, first showed up on the scene in 2018 with her bilingual hit “Not Steady.” Now, she’s back with an artful full-length debut, Sueños de Dalí, that honors both sides of her Chilean-American roots. With a forward-thinking sound that blends pop, Reggaeton and R&B, she weaves together a life story about family, love, loss and triumph, sliding easily between Spanish and English along the way. For W’s annual music issue, she discussed her creative process, working with her boyfriend, and why bilingual music is the future.
Rock MusicNME

Cults announce 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album

Cults have announced plans to mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with an expanded reissue. The duo released the LP a decade ago on Tuesday (June 7) and are now planning to re-release the record on vinyl this December. The 10-year anniversary edition will include the album’s...
Musicearmilk.com

Grace Weber takes us all to 'A Beautiful Space' in debut album

LA-based artist and songwriter, Grace Weber, has had many dominos fall leading to her debut album, A Beautiful Space. The 12-track project also features an ensemble of guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Westside Boogie, and Nico Segal and production from The Social Experiment (Nate Fox, Nico Segal and Peter CottonTale).
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Sublime Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album

25 years ago, reggae/rock band Sublime released what would become one of the most iconic records of this generation. A self-titled release, the 1996 album spawned numerous hits, including “What I Got,” “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way.” To commemorate the forthcoming anniversary (on July 30), drummer Bud Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson have quite the celebration planned — from a virtual plaque ceremony to limited-edition AleSmith Sublime Mexican Lager cans and a graphic novel called “SUBLIME: $5 at the Door” through Z2 Comics.
Musicweraveyou.com

Digitalz share ‘Falling In’, the fifth extract of their debut album: Listen

Electronic dance music pair Digitalz return to the release chart with another eclectic single. ‘Falling In’ is the final lead single from the French duo’s debut album, set to be released at the end of next month. Thibault and Adrien, the two halves of this DJ and producer duo, created quite a suspenseful atmosphere when they announced the arrival of their debut album. To the delight of their fans, they anticipated the release of several singles until the arrival of the full-length debut, and they delivered. ‘Falling In’ features the talented French-based singer TheNamless and arrives as the successor to ‘Ritual’, ‘Invisible‘, ‘Beg For It‘ and ‘Miss Me‘.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Friday of the Ninth Week in Ordinary Time

In the first reading we hear about God’s kindness in restoring the sight of Tobit through Raphael. Tobit was blind but was healed by the Lord through Archangel Raphael. Sometimes, we need to be “blinded” in order to see. Trials will come, but they are allowed by the Lord in order to purify us. The Book of Tobit is a beautiful narration of the fidelity of God, in all challenges and difficulties encountered. We will not see the face of God if it were not for these sufferings. Christ said if we want to be his disciple, we should learn to carry our crosses and to lean on him.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Dan + Shay Celebrate 'Obsessed' 5 Year Anniversary & Tease New Album

It's been five years since Dan + Shay released their second album Obsessed, and the duo is celebrated in a message on social media while also teasing a new album!. Along with clips from previous music videos, in a note to fans, the guys thanked them all while they explained that over the last year they have had "time to recharge and prepare for the next chapter" and that they are "excited" to share their new music. They wrote:
MusicEDMTunes

Genix’s Debut Album Coming Fall 2021

There’s a lot going on in Genix’s world. Last week, he took to social media to give the latest news regarding what he’s been working on. He was announced as support to Above & Beyond at their sold-out ABGT450 show in London in August. That’s already a huge accomplishment as the world is finally opening up. He then announced that he would be releasing a new track, ‘Numb‘, on June 4th. Alongside the release of the track, Damion Houchen added that his debit album titled 199X is now available for preorder!
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Cold Cave Fate In Seven Lessons

We here at Stereogum have been doing this here Album Of The Week column for nearly a decade now, and virtually every record that we’ve covered in this space has been an album. That album-centric focus is right there in the name; it’s not Vaguely Defined Project Of The Week. And yet Cold Cave’s Fate In Seven Lessons, our pick for this week, is not an album. It’s not entirely clear what it is. It could be an album. Fate In Seven Lessons has seven songs, and it lasts for 33 minutes. It’s whatever that is.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Eric Clapton announces debut solo album anniversary deluxe edition

Eric Clapton – Anniversary Deluxe Edition is available Aug 20th. This summer sees the Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Eric Clapton’s eponymous first solo album, originally released in August 1970. It is being issued on 4 CD and single standard black LP formats and will also be released digitally. The front cover artwork for the LP differs from the 4 CD artwork illustrated above.
Holland, IAthegrundyregister.com

Rooted in faith: Colfax Center prepares for 150th anniversary

HOLLAND- The Colfax Center Presbyterian Church hasn’t just survived throughout its 150-year existence. It’s grown exponentially, and it continues to thrive to this day. As the church, located just northwest of Holland on K Avenue, prepares to celebrate the milestone anniversary next weekend with a host of activities on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, Pastor Luke Wolfe and some longtime members looked back at its roots while also keeping an eye on the future.
Musicmetaltalk.net

Album Of The Week / Mercutio are on the road to a bright future

Mercutio have released their album, Antagonist, and it is a spectacular beast indeed. The strength of the songwriting and the complexity of the tracks is something that I love. Mercutio – Antagonist (Diverge Records) Release Date: 4 June 2021. Words: Steve Ritchie. While there are plenty of riffs, Antagonist is...