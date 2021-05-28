Album Of The Week: The Ninth Anniversary of 'Fall To Grace' by Paloma Faith

In the first reading we hear about God’s kindness in restoring the sight of Tobit through Raphael. Tobit was blind but was healed by the Lord through Archangel Raphael. Sometimes, we need to be “blinded” in order to see. Trials will come, but they are allowed by the Lord in order to purify us. The Book of Tobit is a beautiful narration of the fidelity of God, in all challenges and difficulties encountered. We will not see the face of God if it were not for these sufferings. Christ said if we want to be his disciple, we should learn to carry our crosses and to lean on him.