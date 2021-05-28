Album Of The Week: The Ninth Anniversary of 'Fall To Grace' by Paloma Faith
Like the most irresistible and lavish period drama, Fall To Grace has it all; intrigue, suspense, melodrama, theatrics and plenty of broken hearts. Paloma Faith's second album, released on May 28th 2012, is a stunning follow up to her quite spectacular debut album, Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful? In the years between Paloma's first two full length albums Faith drew on a rich seam of inspiration to bring about characterful story telling that would develop into the final 13 songs on the album.