Letter: Support for the COVID-19 Safer Detention Act and First Step Implementation Act
As the Judiciary Committee prepares to consider the COVID-19 Safer Detention Act (S.312) and the First Step Implementation Act (S.1014) tomorrow, I write to express The Sentencing Project’s support for the advancement of these two critical pieces of bipartisan sentencing reform legislation. Both bills respond to a wealth of criminological research that illustrates the ineffectiveness of lengthy prison sentences that keep people behind bars long after they have demonstrated full rehabilitation and readiness to successfully reenter society.www.davisvanguard.org