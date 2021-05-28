Cancel
Letter: Support for the COVID-19 Safer Detention Act and First Step Implementation Act

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Judiciary Committee prepares to consider the COVID-19 Safer Detention Act (S.312) and the First Step Implementation Act (S.1014) tomorrow, I write to express The Sentencing Project’s support for the advancement of these two critical pieces of bipartisan sentencing reform legislation. Both bills respond to a wealth of criminological research that illustrates the ineffectiveness of lengthy prison sentences that keep people behind bars long after they have demonstrated full rehabilitation and readiness to successfully reenter society.

www.davisvanguard.org
