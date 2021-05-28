Letter: Support for the COVID-19 Safer Detention Act and First Step Implementation Act

In the year 2021, one of the most corrupt practices politicians use to grab power continues to thrive: gerrymandering. In our country, both democrats and republicans can (and often do) draw their own voting districts to manipulate the results of elections. While in Minnesota, we are luckily less affected by gerrymandering, we need to ensure this corrupt practice is prevented in our nation as a whole. Our neighbors in Wisconsin, for example, suffer from an intentional redistricting in 2011 that will give one party unfair control of the state for decades. In many other states, politicians continue to draw awkward and squiggled districts so their party will continue to get reelected. Try Googling “gerrymandering in Maryland” and the absurd shapes of the congressional districts will show you how big of a problem gerrymandering is!