Explore Virginia: 'You can't beat' Peaks of Otter views in Central Virginia

Driving and walking in parts of the town of Bedford, the postcard-like view of the Peaks of Otter in the backdrop is a sight that beckons any lover of nature. Take a roughly 10-mile drive out of town up Peaks Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway, soaking in the scenery up close and personal is certainly worth the trip. A major inspiration for locals and travelers, the Peaks draws hikers, cyclists, campers, history buffs, leaf-peepers and more.