Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Explore Virginia: 'You can't beat' Peaks of Otter views in Central Virginia

By Justin Faulconer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving and walking in parts of the town of Bedford, the postcard-like view of the Peaks of Otter in the backdrop is a sight that beckons any lover of nature. Take a roughly 10-mile drive out of town up Peaks Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway, soaking in the scenery up close and personal is certainly worth the trip. A major inspiration for locals and travelers, the Peaks draws hikers, cyclists, campers, history buffs, leaf-peepers and more.

newsadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
County
Campbell County, VA
City
Bedford, VA
Bedford, VA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Otter#Recreational Vehicles#The Peaks Of Otter#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.