Houston's gardens are making a comeback. Texas A&M gardening experts answer your questions.

It is heartening to see many landscape plants returning. Considering the extreme temperatures we experienced during the February freeze, it could have been much worse. Despite some losses, many plants are rebounding, even if at their own pace. Bottlebrushes have new growth from the ground, Indian hawthorns are showing green in the straggle of dead branches, pride of Barbados (a slowpoke compared to others) is making its way up past the mulch, finally, and a good number of figs show very little ill-effects from the freeze. Then we have native fruiting trees like Texas persimmon (Diospyros texana) and Mexican plum (Prunus Mexicana) that have flushed, bloomed and started to fruit, as if saying, “Freeze, what freeze?”