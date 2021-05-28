Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston's gardens are making a comeback. Texas A&M gardening experts answer your questions.

By Brandi Keller and Paul Winski
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is heartening to see many landscape plants returning. Considering the extreme temperatures we experienced during the February freeze, it could have been much worse. Despite some losses, many plants are rebounding, even if at their own pace. Bottlebrushes have new growth from the ground, Indian hawthorns are showing green in the straggle of dead branches, pride of Barbados (a slowpoke compared to others) is making its way up past the mulch, finally, and a good number of figs show very little ill-effects from the freeze. Then we have native fruiting trees like Texas persimmon (Diospyros texana) and Mexican plum (Prunus Mexicana) that have flushed, bloomed and started to fruit, as if saying, “Freeze, what freeze?”

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Tree Pruning#Flowers#Fungus#Texas A M#Indian#Mexican#Prunus Mexicana#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.