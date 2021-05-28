Blotter: Possession with intent to deliver, terroristic threats, theft of catalytic converters

Vehicle Accident – On May 26, 2021 at 11:41 a.m., this crash occurred as Unit 1, a 2012 Ford Mustang, driven by Operator 1, was stopped at a stop sign on Ft. Harrison School Rd., preparing to cross over/through the intersection with Allentown Blvd., to continue in a north direction. Unit 2, a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Operator 2, was traveling east on Allentown Blvd., approaching the intersection with Ft. Harrison School Rd. Unit 1 pulled out from the stop sign, and into the eastbound lane of Allentown Blvd., where impact occurred between the front end of Unit 1 and the passenger’s side of Unit 2’s trailing unit. Unit 1 came to its position of final rest where impact had occurred. After impact, Unit 2 pulled onto the south shoulder of Allentown Blvd. Unit 1 sustained damage to its front end. No damages were observed to Unit 2. Both Operators were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and reported no injuries as a result of the crash.