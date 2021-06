The line between want and need is thinner than a microchip and, depending on the brand, often depends on one. That’s the Tao of Cupertino, California, where the electronic device that’s likely letting you scan this story or make your next Hot Girl Summer purchase was made. Maybe you’re scrolling on the new purple iPhone (oooh); maybe you’re sliding your iMac mouse across your desk. Either way, there are 1.65 billion active Apple devices in the world, so the odds are high one exists in yours. But how do they exist in the world? Not the “black mirror” to our Instagram Narcissus, or even the avatar to our #HPWorld Narcissa, but the real stuff—the air and water and soil? As Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson knows that our future depends on that answer. Which means we depend on Lisa Jackson, even if we don’t know it yet.