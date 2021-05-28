ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Selected as a Presenting Startup Finalist for the DEC Association Tech Day 2021

TAAT(TM) (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) today provided a summary of several notable accomplishments it has achieved since first listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") one year ago. The company's many milestones include the multinational commercialization of TAAT(TM) Original, Smooth and Menthol, the recruitment of experienced management and advisory team members, continued product development of both TAAT and its Beyond Tobacco(TM) base material, and attention from mainstream media outlets. "The fact that our shares began trading only 365 days ago is hard to believe given everything we have accomplished in that time. Last June, TAAT was still in development, I was still working at Philip Morris International, and the concept of a cigarette that tastes, smells and smokes like tobacco but without tobacco or nicotine was essentially unfathomable to smokers aged 21+ worldwide," said TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella. "We have gained international attention through orchestrated campaigns among investors and smokers alike, in addition to media placements in well-known outlets such as Forbes, and the investments we have received from a group led by a prolific global financier who co-founded the storied venture capital firm Horizons Ventures. Those who have been following TAAT are familiar with all of the various developments we currently have in the pipeline, and I can say confidently that our second year in the public markets is going to be just as exciting as the first."