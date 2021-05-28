Tiger Nut Maker in Newburgh Recalls Products Over Safety Concerns
Tiger Nuts Inc of Newburgh is recalling some of its products. In other news, there's a company in Newburgh that sells Tiger Nuts. To guys named Jim and Jack are behind Tiger Nuts Inc. The company started years ago when the two men were sitting on a porch reminiscing about the "good old days." The duo was talking about their youth and remembered a snack they had both enjoyed as children. After World War II candy was rationed. As a substitute for a sweet snack, children would eat tiger nuts.wpdh.com