Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburgh, NY

Tiger Nut Maker in Newburgh Recalls Products Over Safety Concerns

By Boris
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiger Nuts Inc of Newburgh is recalling some of its products. In other news, there's a company in Newburgh that sells Tiger Nuts. To guys named Jim and Jack are behind Tiger Nuts Inc. The company started years ago when the two men were sitting on a porch reminiscing about the "good old days." The duo was talking about their youth and remembered a snack they had both enjoyed as children. After World War II candy was rationed. As a substitute for a sweet snack, children would eat tiger nuts.

wpdh.com
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Nut#Tan#Tiger Nut Maker#Tiger Nuts Inc#Upc#00161
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
Related
Food SafetySalisbury Post

Beech-Nut Stage One cereal recalled

Beech-Nut Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal due to the presence of inorganic arsenic. This recall was issued on June 8th, 2021, and is focused on one lot of Beech-Nut Stage One, Single Grain Rice Cereal. This lot can be identified by inspecting the UPC code, the expiration date, and the product code. The UPC code of the recalled lot is 52200034705, the expiration date is the 1st of May 2022, and the product codes are 103470XXXX or 093470XXXX. if this information matches that box of Beech-Nut Stage One Cereal the box needs to be disposed of.
Food SafetyPosted by
WGN TV

Beech-Nut recalls baby cereal due to arsenic levels

CHICAGO — Beech-Nut is voluntarily recalling one of its baby cereals. The company is recalling its Stage 1 Single Grain Rice Cereal after a routine sample test found elevated levels of naturally occurring arsenic. The affected packages have an expiration date of May 1, 2022. The company said there are...
Food Safetylegalreader.com

Beech-Nut Nutrition Voluntarily Recalls Certain Rice Cereals Over Arsenic Concerns

Beech-Nut Nutrition is recalling certain packages of rice cereal over elevated arsenic levels. Earlier this week, Beech-Nut Nutrition announced it is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Beech-Nut Stage 1 Single Grain Rice Cereal and plans to discontinue the product going forward. According to the notice, the recall includes cereal packages with the product codes 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. The expiration date is May 1, 2022. The recall itself was issued after routine sampling found elevated levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. The levels were set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2020.
Food SafetyCumberland County Sentinel

Recall Roundup: Smoked fish recalled over listeria concerns

Banner Smoked Fish Inc. is recalling a number of smoked fish products due to potential contamination with listeria. The smoked fish products were distributed through retail and distribution, as well as through online purchasing in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. Banner products...
Food SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Canned Soup Product

Kraft Heinz Foods is recalling thousands of pounds of soup product that was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide that could potentially get people sick. The Iowa-based company announced it is recalling approximately 13,504 pounds of a frozen foodservice soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Pet ServicesWALA-TV FOX10

Small breed dog food product recalled

A small breed dog food product is being recalled for potential salmonella contamination. Freshpet Inc is recalling its Select Small Dog bite-size beef and egg recipe food. The food is said to pose a salmonella risk and it was accidentally shipped out to retailers between June 7 and June 10.
Carroll County, MOkmmo.com

RECALL OF BEECH-NUT SINGLE GRAIN CEREAL ANNOUNCED

The Carroll County Health Department has been notified of a public service recall alert. Beech-Nut Nutrition Company is voluntarily recalling one lot of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice Cereal due to samples from production that indicate levels of naturally-occurring inorganic arsenic that are above FDA guidance levels set in 2020. The...
Food Safetycanadiangrocer.com

Al-Rabih brand Tahini recalled over salmonella concerns

Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Al-Rabih brand Tahini sold in Ontario and Quebec over a possible Salmonella risk. The affected product was sold in 454-gram containers with UPC 7 70338 10053 5, and a best before date of Oct. 19, 2022. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says there have...
Food Safetystevedalepetworld.com

Freshpet Recall, Salmonella Concern

Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet® Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food (1 LB bags), with Sell by Date 10/30/2021,due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10, 2021. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.
Food SafetyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Recall alert: Sunshine Mills recalls some dog food products amid salmonella concerns

Sunshine Mills Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of four varieties of dog food after routine testing determined the presence of salmonella in a random 5-pound bag. According to the recall notice, no illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date, but the potential contamination was reported to the company by distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Co., after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected salmonella in the bag of Sprout Sporting Dog Food.
Pet Servicesallongeorgia.com

Sunshine Mills Voluntarily Recalls Multiple Dog Food Brands

Sunshine Mills, Inc has issued a voluntary recall of certain brands of dry dog food due to potential Salmonella. The firm was notified by the distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company, who was informed by Minnesota Department of Agriculture when a sample of Sprout Sporting Dog Food product was routinely collected and then tested positive for Salmonella during routine surveillance. According to Sunshine Mills, no illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.
Grocery & Supermaketabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Family Dollar to start selling fresh groceries, FDA warns those with seafood allergies not to eat cicadas and more

CNN– Looking to grab some fruit and veggies for a dollar? This week, Family Dollar announced plans to offer fresh groceries at certain locations. Family Dollar has begun selling apples, oranges, onions, potatoes and other fruit and vegetables at nearly 100 of its 7,000 stores. Dollar General is also getting in on the grocery deals, they now offer produce at more than 1,300 locations.
Economylexblog.com

Beech-Nut Exits Market Following Voluntary Recall

On June 8, 2021, Beech-Nut Nutrition Company issued a voluntary recall for one lot of its Beech-Nut Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal (“Cereal”). The rice flour used for the Cereal was tested and confirmed as being below the FDA guidance level, set at a 100 ppb or 100 µg/kg, for inorganic arsenic. However, a routine sampling program by Alaska found that Cereal samples tested above the guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic set by the FDA in August 2020.
Recipesblendwithspices.com

Eggless Sweet Corn Cake with Vanilla Glaze

Sweet corn cake with vanilla glaze recipe – super simple, delicious, moist and eggless cake made with sweet corn kernels. It is a great cake to have with a cup of coffee or tea. What is sweet corn cake?. It is a simple and easy cake made out of fresh...
Healththegirlsun.com

Co-codamol tablets recalled: Users asked to check packaging after safety concerns

Batch number 1K10121 of a co-codamol painkiller is being recalled for safety concerns as they potentially have too little or too much of the active ingredients – codeine phosphate and paracetamol. Having too little of the ingredients causes the painkillers not to work as they should do. In addition, the lucky dip of pills may contain too much of the ingredients, which can lead to an overdose.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Well-Traveled Newburgh Shortcut Closed For Months

A shortcut that many Hudson Valley drivers use each day is closed for months. Gardnertown Road between Gidney Avenue and Creek Run Road in the Town of Newburgh closed for construction on Monday, June 7. "Gardnertown Road between Gidney Avenue and Creek Run Road will be closed to all traffic...
Recipespalatesdesire.com

Chana Pulao | Chickpea Pilaf

Chana Pulao recipe with step by step images and video. Chana Pulao is a fragrant and mildly spiced main course recipe made with chickpeas, basmati rice , spices and herbs. To make this tasty chickpea pilaf safed chana ( white chickpea) aka Kabuli chana is used. This is an easy to make one pot rice that's tasty , simple and nutritious too with a good plant protein .