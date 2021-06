Is 'Graduated College' Wrong?

Celebrate World Humanist Day (June 21) throughout June with us by exploring the Ten Commitments of Humanist Living. We continue with Humility and Responsibility. Growing up, humility came in many shapes and forms but I somehow always felt that it was my duty to be humble. “Women are to be seen, and not heard.” A humble beauty as my matriarchs would call it. Young women were expected to be responsible, do as they were told, and not question the authorities of others. To me, this did not seem to be humility but fear, yet it was impolite to be any other way.