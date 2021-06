With about two months to go until Samsung unveils this year’s foldables, there’s no shortage of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors. The two handsets will join the Galaxy S21 FE during an Unpacked press conference in August, which would have been reserved for the new Note introduction. There’s no new Note this year, which Samsung has been rumored to discontinue. The current chip shortage is the official excuse for Samsung’s decision, although the Korean handset maker is reportedly reconsidering the Note’s future. The transition from the Galaxy Note to Galaxy Z foldables seems natural. Earlier reports said that...