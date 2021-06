Apple is working on a new compact iPad and wants to extend inductive charging to tablets as well. That goes from there BloombergAuthor Mark Gurman, who has good contacts in Cupertino. According to his latest report, a new iPad mini with a completely redesigned design will be released later this year. The exterior of the 7.9-inch tablet has not been changed for six years; the fifth generation with a revised interior was last released in March 2019.