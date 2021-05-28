Cancel
1 dead, 1 hurt after explosion sparks fire at California engineering firm

By Eric Licas
East Bay Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion at an engineering firm in Fullerton sparked a fire that left one person dead and another person injured Thursday morning, May 27, officials said. Witnesses and preliminary physical evidence suggest the blast originated in a testing facility on the premises of National Technical Systems Fullerton, at 1534 East Valencia Drive, Fullerton Fire Deputy Chief Chris Nigg said. Numerous employees working throughout the building, which encompasses almost an entire city block, reported hearing the blast.

www.eastbaytimes.com
