LPD Investigating Overnight Burglary At A Near South Casey’s Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–A burglary at the Casey’s off of 17th and “A” just before 2am Friday is under investigation. Lincoln Police say surveillance video shows two people getting inside by breaking out the glass to a front door with a rock and stealing cigarettes. Both suspects are between 20 and 30 years old, one is a white man with a thin build, wearing a black zip up hoodie with blue jeans and black shoes. The other is a woman with a heavy set build, wearing a yellow hoodie with white lettering and dark red shoes.