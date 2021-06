If you live in the state of Ohio, Vax- a -Million is offering a significant monetary incentive for receiving at least one dose of your COVID-19 vaccination. By large, Ohio means one million dollars! Five lucky vaccinated Ohio residents eighteen years and older will become millionaires by the end of the month. An additional five vaccinated Ohio residents ages 12-17 who have received their first Pfizer vaccination are eligible to win a full scholarship to any in-state college or university of their choice. It sounds a little too good to be true, right?