Things didn’t go according to plan for LeBron James this season. His team, the Los Angeles Lakers, were eliminated from the first round marking the first time that has ever happened to one of LeBron’s teams. Individually, another one of LeBron’s Lakers seasons was plagued with injury as he sprained his right ankle in the early months of 2021 only to return a mere week or so before the playoffs started. He ended up only playing 45 of the Lakers’ 72 regular season games this year, but that was enough to earn The King some awards as it has just been revealed by Inside the NBA that he was selected to the All-NBA Second Team for the 2020-21 season.