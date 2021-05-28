NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model reveals top predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

With the last week of the offseason program underway, let’s jump in …. • Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore became the second official holdout of the spring (joining Aaron Rodgers, of course), with his decision not to show for the team’s veteran mandatory minicamp. And as we said in the MMQB column this morning, that should surprise no one. To just about everyone watching in the NFL, it was obvious when the Patriots moved $5 million in cash from 2021 to ’20 that there was roughly no chance the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was going to play for the $7.5 million left on the final year of his deal. So the numbers you need here? After advancing that $5 million last year, the tab on Gilmore’s first four years in New England ran up to $56.65 million, or $14.16 million per year. And Gilmore can make the argument that even at that price, the Patriots got a bargain. There are currently seven guys at his position making more than that, including James Bradberry. So where the Patriots might say, “We helped you out last year,” Gilmore could respond, “You got closer to what I’m actually worth.” And while his age (31 in September) and injury status (coming back off a torn quad) objectively hurt his value, and Bill Belichick could turn this into a staring match, there’s also this to consider: Belichick just spent a record amount of guaranteed money (about $160 million) in free agency to fix all that went wrong in 2020, and I’d bet his boss (yes, he has one) will be looking for a return on that investment. Losing Gilmore would mean going from having a top-five group at corner to being very vulnerable at a spot you don’t want to be. And with J.C. Jackson also in a contract year, the future is even murkier there. This one won’t be easy, and I’ll repeat what I’ve said, that I don’t see Gilmore playing at his current number. I think Darius Slay’s contract in Philly is around the price to get a long-term deal done. Maybe Gilmore will take some sweeteners to report, in lieu of a long-term deal, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once did. Either way, something is going to have to happen for New England to get its best player back.