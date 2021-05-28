Max Muncy caps Dodgers-Giants slugfest with 420-foot blast

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman baseman Max Muncy hits a solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood during the sixth inning Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy stared into the sky and flicked his bat aside as he watched his go-ahead, 420-foot homer against the San Francisco Giants sail over the right field fence at Dodger Stadium.

Muncy's behemoth blast came in the bottom of the sixth inning in the 4-3 win Thursday in Los Angeles. Home runs were responsible for every run of the game.

"I was just looking for a pitch up in the zone and he finally made a mistake," Muncy told reporters. "He made good pitches all night and, to me, that was the first mistake he made.

"It felt really good."

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner started the slugfest with a 402-foot, two-run shot off Giants starter Alex Wood for the first home run of the day.

Giants third baseman Evan Longoria smashed his seventh home run of the season in the top of the fourth frame. Longoria's 397-foot solo blast cut the deficit in half.

Dodgers center fielder D.J. Peters connected with a 2-2 slider for a 410-foot solo homer in the bottom of the fifth frame.

Giants second baseman Donovan Solano then tied the score at 3-3 with the fourth home run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Austin Slater struck out in the first at-bat of the inning. Mike Yastrzemski followed with a bunt single.

Solano built a 1-1 count against Dodgers relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez. He then smashed a 93-mph Gonzalez fastball to left field for a game-tying, 360-foot homer.

Wood stayed in the game as Muncy stepped up to the plate to start the bottom of the inning. The Giants starter went up 0-2 on the veteran infielder. Muncy fouled off three consecutive pitchers after the first called strike. He sent Woods final offering -- a 91.5-mph sinker -- out of Dodger Stadium for his 11th home run of the season.

Turner's go-ahead blast left his bat at 109 mph, according to Statcast.

The Dodgers bullpen did not allow a hit or a run over the final 2 2/3 innings. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out two of the final three hitters to earn his 12th save of the season.

Turner went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout for the Dodgers.

Dodgers starter David Price allowed no hits and not runs and tossed five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings, but did not receive a decision. Wood allowed six hits and four runs in six innings to drop to 5-2 this season.

"All in all it was really good offensively," Dodgers manager Dave Martinez told reporters. "[Alex] Wood has been good all year and we took some good swings. ... We only gave up three hits. It was a good team win."

The Dodgers (31-19) host the Giants (30-20) in the second game of the four-game series at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Right-handed pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Walker Buehler are expected to start for the Giants and Dodgers, respectively.