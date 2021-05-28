Cancel
The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

By Hayley Millar
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AxoGen worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 64,356 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.
CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,521.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.
Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.06% of PennantPark Investment worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases 8,784 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.