The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC
Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC's holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.