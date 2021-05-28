Cancel
Moby – Reprise

By Ben Devlin
musicomh.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vice-like grip that orchestras held on the cultural firmament may have loosened many decades ago, but it lives on in the egos of musicians like Moby. They want to connect themselves to a grand tradition, and a part of them may even ponder idly whether their work will be remembered like Mozart’s or Handel’s.

www.musicomh.com
Entertainment
Music
Moby shares new music video

Moby shares new music video

“Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” is from latest album. Moby has shared his new music video for “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad.” The newly reworked track features Apollo Jane on vocals and appears on Moby’s new acclaimed album Reprise on Deutsche Grammophon. Reprise was notably released simultaneously with Moby Doc, a powerful new feature-length documentary, now in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and on digital platforms across the US including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Moby: A Perfect Life

Moby: A Perfect Life

A silhouette of the grim reaper is visible through the branches. The documentary’s opening scene begins where it ultimately ends, in death, but not literally for its subject, Moby, who is very much alive. Partially existential—with a fixation on his past, packed with all its foibles and destitution, the present sense of intentional ignorance of the outside voices, and Moby’s incessant infatuation with the afterlife—Moby Doc is a mostly first-person account of the most poignant, deprived, euphoric, and just plain odd moments in the musical and personal life of the electronic music pioneer.
Musicedmidentity.com

Moby Releases “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” Music Video

Moby dropped the music video for “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” to help shine a light on the hardships the world has overcome. For the past three decades, Moby has dominated the dance music scene with his innovative sound that is continuously transforming with the twists and turns of life’s changes. Recently, the legendary artist created ambient tunes to adapt to the punches with the world and give his audience an emotional form of relaxation. Now, he’s refurbished some of his most beloved tunes including “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” for his first-ever classical collaboration from his latest album, Reprise.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Erika Dohi, Moby, Wildflower, Hasan Ibn Ali & Other New Releases

Tributes, pianists, and tributes to pianists are the core of this show, from homages to Paul Jackson by John Patitucci, Ennio Morricone by Stefano di Battista, Alice Coltrane by Il Sogno, and Hasan Ibn Ali by Brian Marsella to available-at-last music by Ali himself and by British pianist Mike Taylor, both as leader and composer for Cream. To top things off we feature the remarkable debut album by New York based Japanese pianist Erika Dohi [pictured] with a track featuring special guests Ambrose Akinmusire and Immanuel Wilkins, Berlin-based Japanese veteran pianist Aki Takase, the spiritual jazz of Wildflower, the unstoppable groove of The Bamboos and a quasi-Morriconean reprise of Moby's hit "Natural Blues" featuring Gregory Porter.
Musicmsretailer.com

John Lennon Songwriting Contest Session 1 Ends on June 15

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest Session 1 deadline of June 15 is fast approaching. The JLSC, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will present over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes to contestants entering their original songs in 12 categories. Winners, including one Grand Prize Winner in each of 12 musical genre categories and 36 Finalists (3 in each category), will be announced September 1. Session 2 opens for submissions on June 16.
Musicwvli927.com

Bruce Springsteen Talks Archival Set And John Mellencamp Collaboration

Bruce Springsteen touched upon a couple of projects fans can anticipate in the coming months. Backstreets.com reported while chatting on SiriusXM's E Street Radio, “The Boss” talked about his latest, long-in-the works archival set, revealing, “There are things we're working on. We have something that's going to come out in the fall. . . I've got projects I've been working on, basically, that are slated for release either next year or in the fall. Not new records, but things that fans I think are really going to be interested in. . . I think these are things that the fans will have fun with, coming up. We've worked on a lot of things from the vault. . . well, I'll let it be a surprise.”
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

TOBi is Listening to Outkast, Nina Simone, and the Tarzan Soundtrack

——— JULIANA UKIOMOGBE: I want to start with your latest single “Don’t Touch!” How did that song come to be?. TOBi: I’ll give you the backstory. I did a freestyle on Sway in the Morning in 2019 over this Kaytranada and GoldLink song. When the video came out, it had its moment. A lot of people were sharing it with Kaytranada and tagging him. He caught wind of it, reached out to me, and sent me some beats. “Don’t Touch!” was the first song that we did together. It was the first beat that really caught my ear. This was around the time of the protests for George Floyd, so that was really where my mindset was when I was making the song.
Bob Dylan sets Veeps concert

Bob Dylan sets Veeps concert

Broadcast performance will be Dylan’s first in nearly 30 years. Veeps will present Bob Dylan in an exclusive concert performance on Sunday, July 18th at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Shadow Kingdom will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event. Tickets are $25 and access to this concert event will remain for 48 hours after the initial airing.
Rolling Stone

Diana Ross Debuts Comeback Single and Video

Diana Ross’ music has taken in many stages: the Supremes, early solo hits, Lady Sings the Blues. But her late-Seventies dance hits remain some of her most beloved work. And apparently, Ross herself seems to agree — at least judging by “Thank You,” the first single from her upcoming comeback album of the same name.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
MADELEINE PEYROUX & PAULA COLE

MADELEINE PEYROUX & PAULA COLE

This performance is part of the Green Music Center’s 2021–22 Season. Tickets for this, and other performances will be available for purchase soon. For the latest information be sure to subscribe to our email newsletter here. In 2004, Madeleine Peyroux released the Seminal album Careless Love, a rich collection of...
"V.O." By Piroshka

“V.O.” By Piroshka

Piroshka, release their new album Love Drips And Gathers on July 23rd via Bella Union. Ahead of the release, the group have share a video for their new single “V.O.”. The track is a tribute to Vaughan Oliver, 4AD’s legendary in-house art director who died in late 2019, Piroshka vocalist Miki Berenyi says: “I wrote this originally as an instrumental but the rest of the band convinced me to put a vocal on it. The lyrics are snapshot snippets of Vaughan Oliver’s funeral in January 2020 – lines from the speeches, fleeting impressions of the day. I’m getting to the age where the people I grew up with are dying and I find funerals a comfort in the sadness, formal but emotional, a celebration of a life, a space for the living to reconnect.” The video, directed by Connor Kinsey / Home Picture Films, can be viewed HERE.
David Quantick

David Quantick

There’s a story, possibly apocryphal, I hope not, stop me if you’ve heard it before, about Billy Bragg at a tube station. On arriving, he notices that the ticket barriers have been changed, and he complains to the official on duty about the unsafe nature of the new barriers and how he is unhappy about it, to which the official replies: “Why don’t you write a song about it, then?”
The Jazz Session #561: Anna Webber

The Jazz Session #561: Anna Webber

Saxophonist and flute player Anna Webber has a new double album called Idiom (Pi Recordings). In this interview, Webber talks about how she took inspiration for the compositions on the album from extended instrumental techniques; her recent residency in Germany; her plans for after the pandemic; and her work with … Bruce Springsteen? Sure, why not.
Musicshutter16.com

SMITH & MYERS (Brent Smith & Zach Myers) Release “Bad At Love” Music Video

Multi-Platinum Artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers As DuoSmith & Myers. Single Impacting Hot AC Radio Nationwide Double Album Volume 1 & 2 Out Now. New York, NY – [June 16, 2021] –Smith & Myers – the duo comprised of multi-platinum artistsBrent Smith and Zach Myers – has released the official music video for their single “Bad At Love,” off their 2020 full-length album Smith & Myers Volume 2 (Atlantic Records). The vulnerable pop-rock track touches on the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship while the visual, filmed at a 71-year-old drive-in theater in Tennessee, shows snapshots of others experiencing and overcoming those trials and tribulations. PRESS HERE to watch the “Bad At Love” music video, directed by DJay Brawner. “Bad At Love,” which has garnered nearly 6 million global streams and been featured on Spotify’s “Rockin Vibes” and Apple Music’s “Breaking Hard Rock” and “New In Rock” playlists, is now impacting Hot AC Radio nationwide. PRESS HERE to listen to “Bad At Love (2021 Mix),” a new version of the song just released last week. “We’re excited for people to hear this new take on ‘Bad At Love’ and to watch the music video, which we really enjoyed creating,” shares Brent. “When we were making the record, this song had almost an Americana vibe, but we had an idea of changing the mix and presenting it in a different, more modern way for 2021. For the video, we wanted to showcase more than one example of love. It features three different scenarios with three different couples showcasing the diversity in each storyline. As the video unfolds, you don’t exactly know where the relationships will end up. That’s the beauty of the reveal in the finale.” “Lyrically, Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think ‘Bad At Love’ came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song,” adds Zach. “If you’re bad at love, just realize that it’s okay. It only makes you better.”
Bob Dylan 6/17/21

Bob Dylan 6/17/21

Bob Dylan has just announced Shadow Kingdom — an exclusive online broadcast event set for July 18th at 5 p.m. ET. Dylan sent an email to his online community stating, “Shadow Kingdom will showcase Bob Dylan in an intimate setting as he performs songs from his extensive body of work, created especially for this event. Shadow Kingdom will mark the first concert performance since December 2019, and first performance since his universally acclaimed album, Rough And Rowdy Ways.”
Musicwdiy.org

Pino Palladino + Blake Mills: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. The studio backdrop of this Tiny Desk...
CelebritiesVulture

Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Ghosting Him

Maybe the second Van Morrison collab was their breaking point. Several months after Eric Clapton first began spreading coronavirus misinformation, which recently culminated in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown crusade, the musician admitted that his coterie of famous pals have begun to cut off communication with him. “I’ve tried to reach out to fellow musicians,” he explained during an interview with YouTube free-speech channel Oracle Films, which, for editorial purposes, we’re going to imagine was, like, Steve Winwood and Jimmy Page. “I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails any more. It’s quite noticeable … I was ostracized. And I could feel that everywhere.”