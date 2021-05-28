Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.