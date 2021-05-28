Diversified Trust Co Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com