Diversified Trust Co Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Further, both the top and bottom lines advanced year over year. The company witnessed accelerated growth across both the American Eagle (AE) and Aerie brands. Notably, the company recorded 26th successive quarter of double-digit growth for the Aerie brand. Also, smooth progress on the Real Power, Real Growth value-creation plan bode well. Moreover, increased investments in digital and omni-channel e-commerce, driven by expanded same-day facility and redesigned mobile app, act as growth drivers. Moreover, lower rent costs, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. However, continued SG&A expense deleverage due to higher compensation, remains a headwind.”