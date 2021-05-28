Why is it still so hard to see police bodycam footage in Pennsylvania?
For the general public, getting a glimpse of any body or dashcam footage is a rare feat, partly thanks to a Pennsylvania law that intentionally makes it hard to access. (Philadelphia) — Police body cameras are a rare tool that can help secure criminal convictions and hold police officers accountable. The recordings theoretically make it harder for police to lie about what happened, and, in turn, for citizens to lie about police.www.witf.org