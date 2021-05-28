BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.86 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 785.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,597 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com