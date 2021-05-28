Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of The Orthopedic Center’s Renovation and Expansion

By UM Shore Regional Health
Cover picture for the articleKen Kozel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, recently joined Drs. Jason Jancosko, Myron Szczukowski, Kevin McCoy and Richard Mason (physicians at The Orthopedic Center) to cut the ribbon celebrating the newly expanded and renovated Orthopedic Center, located at 510 Idlewild Avenue. The expansion enables all Shore Rehabilitation services to be offered in one building.

