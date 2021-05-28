Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank Sells 160,000 Shares
Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com