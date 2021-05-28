Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.93 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 155.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of C3.ai worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com