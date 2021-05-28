Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Today sees the release of Agent Revelation on Amazon Prime, and to celebrate, ComicBook has an exclusive look at the movie's final trailer. Agent Revelation, from filmmaker Derek Ting, is a new sci-fi thriller from Quiver Distribution that stars Star Trek: The Next Generation star Michael Dorn. Written, directed by and starring Ting, the film centers on Jim Yung, a rejected CIA analyst, has been exposed to an ancient 'dust' that transforms him into a super soldier that can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price. The indie film seems to be really focused on making the effects and making the most out of a limited budget, so the trailer, seen above, is a showcase for that.