Chain Guardians Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million (CGG)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.