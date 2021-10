The federal government asked Google to siphon personal data on certain users for investigators to peruse, newly obtained court documents reveal. The case occurred in 2019 when investigators in Wisconsin were searching for men they believed had trafficked a minor, according to court documents obtained and published by Forbes on Monday. Google cooperated with a “keyword warrant” to provide information on anyone who searched for her name, address, and two spellings of her mother’s name. The documents didn’t specify how many users were affected by the request.

LAW ・ 17 DAYS AGO