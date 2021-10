When Mississippi State takes the field tonight they will be tasked with stopping one of the nation's top offensive teams. Alabama is earning just over 472 yards per game and just over 44 points per contest. Only three teams nationally (Coastal Carolina, Ohio State and Texas) have scored more points than the Crimson Tide. On the other side of the football, Mississippi State is among the SEC leaders in many defensive categories. Something has to give.

