The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.
D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com