American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.
D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com