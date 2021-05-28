Cancel
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $30.25

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AxoGen worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsWKRB News

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS. Several brokerages have recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ergoteles LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $83.00

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “