DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.35.