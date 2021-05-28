DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.