It’s been almost two months since Christian Pulisic last played for Chelsea, scoring in our opening match of the Premier League season, the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. He missed our next couple games due to a positive COVID-19 test, then picked up an ankle injury while away with the US Men’s National Team during the September international break. That was supposedly just a minor problem, yet it’s kept him out ever since.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO