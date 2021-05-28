Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diversified Trust Co Purchases 116 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humana Inc#Sec#Diversified Trust Co#Oppenheimer Co Inc#Boston Partners#Pax Financial Group Llc#Doyle Wealth Management#Asset Management Inc#Citigroup Inc#Wells Fargo Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AxoGen worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $6.73 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share of $6.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the lowest is $6.39. Humana posted earnings per share of $12.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Stockscom-unik.info

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $272,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketstickerreport.com

Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to Buy by Cleveland Research

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 64,356 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,271 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $85,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of KLA worth $911,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Glenview Trust Co Sells 41,277 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,277 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.