Diversified Trust Co Purchases 116 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.