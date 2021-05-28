Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 337,626 Shares of Stock
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com