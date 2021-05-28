Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

By Vanessa Romo
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID-19 cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID-19 cases is still hovering around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population hasn't been vaccinated.

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Responsible Travel#Restaurants#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Aaa Travel#Cdc#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
TravelOCRegister

11 things to consider for your post-pandemic travel plans

As the number of Californians getting fully vaccinated grows, and COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline, it’s only natural that we’re all champing at the bit to travel. Where we can safely go and how we get there remain moving targets. So, we’ve put together key points to consider before you hit the road, take flight or sail away.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

6 summer travel tips

As COVID-19 restrictions ease and more people become vaccinated, you may have summer travel plans on your mind. Here are six tips to help keep yourself and others safe while traveling. 1: Get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is the best way to ensure that you are protected from COVID-19 while traveling....
Public Healthmayoclinichealthsystem.org

Tips for traveling after getting vaccinated for COVID-19

As more people are vaccinated for COVID-19, many are looking forward to being able to travel again. While many restrictions have been lifted, COVID-19 has not gone away. So how safe is it to travel?. Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist, answers questions about traveling at this...
Travelmadison

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?. If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too. However, many under-the-radar changes did...
Lifestyletucsonpost.com

Memorial Day weekend see 7 million passengers in U.S. airports

In the run up to the Memorial Day weekend, nearly 2 million travelers passed through U.S. airports on Friday, making this the busiest day at airports since March 2020. The increase in travel follows news that as of Sunday, 50.5 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Trafficnewportri.com

New England's Memorial Day Weekend traffic numbers show promise for travel rebounding

Aside from the dreary, rainy weather, it almost felt like a normal Memorial Day weekend in New England – with the return of congested highways and traffic backups. Traffic on the Maine Turnpike was up over 66% from last year's holiday weekend – when COVID travel restrictions remained in place – but still fell short of pre-pandemic numbers.
Travelwvua23.com

US Air travel rebounds with more vaccinations

DALLAS – The airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic passed a milestone as more than 2 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday for the first time since early March 2020. The Transportation Security Administration announced Saturday that 2.03 million travelers were screened at airport security checkpoints...
TravelBoston Globe

Planning to travel? See how vaccinated your ideal destination is

The news is becoming increasingly positive for the travel industry. Nearly every day the TSA sets a new post-pandemic record for passengers coming through security checkpoints. Survey after survey points to growing consumer confidence in travel this summer. One survey found that 78 percent of Americans plan to travel in 2021. More than 53 percent of respondents to a Lending Tree survey said they have travel plans booked and expect to spend at least $2,400 on their trip.
Behind Viral Videosnationalgeographic.com

Your best travel tip just came from TikTok

Unfiltered advice and clever sustainable hacks are what draw travelers to this viral social media app. The most viewed TikTok video of all time shows a young man, dressed up as a Hogwarts student, flying a magic broomstick in an industrial park. The 18-second snippet has been watched some 2.2 billion times.
Lifestyleaao.org

Eye Care Tips for Travelers

Eye emergencies can be frightening, especially when you’re far from home. Accidents and injuries can make it hard to navigate a new city – even worse, some conditions can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated appropriately. Here are some top travel tips from comprehensive ophthalmologist and world traveler Anne Sumers, M.D., a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Daily US air travelers top 2 million for first time since pandemic began

Daily U.S. air travelers exceeded 2 million for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reaching almost three-quarters of the volume recorded on the same day in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officials screened 2,028,961 people at airport security checkpoints on Friday, which was 1.5 million...
Petsanimalfair.com

Travel Tips For a Summer Vacation With Your Best Friend

Babe Hope and Wendy Diamond just returned home from a summer trip to the United Kingdom! Take a look at their summer traveling tips – so you can avoid any trouble when on the road with your pets!. Having had dogs for as long as we can remember, our family...
Petsperrytonherald.com

International travel with pets tips

As summer approaches and the promise of widespread COVID-19 vaccination becomes more hopeful, those with cabin fever may be planning exciting vacations abroad after spending the past year in their homes. If pet parents are considering a vacation overseas and intend to bring their animal, they should plan for their furry friend far in advance and do ample research, according to Dr. Christine…
Public Healthsecuritytoday.com

TSA Surpasses 2 Million Daily Travelers Screened

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) surpassed the 2 million threshold for travelers screened in one day on June 11, when 2,028,961 people were screened at airport security checkpoints. It marked the first time that more than 2 million people were screened since March 2020. This milestone represents 74% of travel volume versus the same day in 2019 and 1.5 million more travelers than the same day in 2020.
California StateKCRA.com

Summer travel heating up in California with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With COVID-19 restrictions in large-part lifted across California, travel agents are seeing a surge in vacation reservations. American Automobile Association travel agents said they are seeing an uptick in hotel room bookings as travelers plan their summer breaks amid the new freedom. "We do feel travel is...