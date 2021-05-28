Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 135,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Rock Ventures Ii L P#Sec#2 33#Pacer Advisors Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Svb Leerink#The Goldman Sachs Group#Rmc 4630
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Lindsay Nelson Sells 9,000 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed […]
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 70.3% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
StocksWKRB News

Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $61.30

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.
Stockscom-unik.info

Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stockstickerreport.com

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,308 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.48.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
StocksWKRB News

Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,240 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total transaction of $2,412,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,921,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 44,419 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $275,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Insider Buys $24,920.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) insider David Paul Millis acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $24,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,650 shares in the company, valued at $456,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.