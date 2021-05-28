Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 135,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com