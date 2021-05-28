Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.