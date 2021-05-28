Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.