Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
