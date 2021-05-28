EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 3,827 Shares
EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com