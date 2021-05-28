Cancel
EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 3,827 Shares

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.40% from the company’s previous close.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million. Shares of Chindata Group stock...
Stockscom-unik.info

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,683 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “. Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an...
Stockstickerreport.com

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 16,092 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 88,015 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.48.
Stockstickerreport.com

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $7,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,133,673.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Economyslatersentinel.com

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Several...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.09. 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ergoteles LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million. Shares of SNCR stock traded...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 billion-124 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-5.350 EPS. Several research analysts...
MarketsWKRB News

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy”...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.